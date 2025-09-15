TKMS enters into negotiations for construction of future Indian Navy submarines

German defence shipbuilder TKMS and Indian counterpart Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) have begun their official contract negotiations with the Indian procurement authority for the Indian Navy's Project 75(I) submarine program.
As part of Project 75(I), six diesel-electric submarines developed in Germany are planned to be built in cooperation with MDL.
"Together – with the support of both governments – we can enable India to deliver world-class submarines for its navy and for friendly fleets worldwide," said Oliver Burkhard, CEO of TKMS.
TKMS said both it and MDL have completed all services for the concept design agreement under Project 75(I) by August 31, 2025. TKMS has also ubmitted binding offers for engineering services and advanced submarine components including air-independent propulsion systems and combat systems.
The plan calls for construction of the six Project 75(I) submarines to take place at MDL's facilities in Mumbai in compliance with the Indian government's "make in India" initiative.
MDL has been manufacturing submarines for the Indian Navy since the late 1980s. The service's Kalvari-class submarines, which are based on the Scorpene-class boats developed by France's Naval Group, were built by MDL.