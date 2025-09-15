Second Arafura-class patrol vessel delivered to Australian Department of Defence

The Australian Department of Defence has accepted the future Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMAS Eyre ahead of delivery to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The OPV was constructed at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia under project SEA 1180-1, following first of class vessel HMAS Arafura, which commissioned into RAN service in June.
The Arafura-class vessels will be part of a wider navy minor war vessel fleet supporting civil maritime security and enhanced regional engagement in the Southwest Pacific and Southeast Asia. When not conducting maritime security missions, the vessels may support hydrographic surveys.
The future Eyre has a length of 80 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a draught of four metres, a displacement of 1,640 tonnes, and space for 40 crewmembers and up to 60 additional personnel. Two MTU 4,250kW diesel engines will deliver a maximum speed of 20 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles, ensuring long-endurance patrol capability.
The vessel’s standard armament consists of a Northrop Grumman M242 Bushmaster 25mm naval gun fitted on a Rafael Typhoon stabilised mount and two 12.7mm heavy machine guns. The all-gun armament is ideal for low-intensity maritime security missions such as offshore and littoral patrols, maritime border protection, anti-terrorism missions, and anti-piracy missions.
Space is also available for up to three rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) for at-sea boardings and interceptions. Two RIBs measuring 8.5 metres long will be launched into and recovered from the water using a dedicated crane while a 10.5-metre RIB will be deployed via a stern ramp.