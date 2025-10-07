Security Vessel News Roundup | October 7 – Spanish Navy's newest submarine, Dutch fleet support ship and more

Recent deliveries include a UK-built interceptor craft, a patrol catamaran for a UK police force, and a new support ship for the Royal Netherlands Navy. Spain's newest submarine has meanwhile been formally named. Lastly, an oil spill cleanup boat designed for Russian port waters has been launched.
The Devon and Cornwall Police in the UK has taken delivery of a new patrol craft built by Cheetah Marine Catamarans.
Named Neptune, the bespoke vessel measures 11.5 metres long and was built to support a wide range of maritime law enforcement duties.
The Spanish Navy recently held a christening ceremony for the future Narciso Monturiol, the second S-80-class diesel-electric submarine built by Navantia.
Like class lead boat Isaac Peral, the future Narciso Monturiol will have an LOA of 80.8 metres, a hull diameter of 7.3 metres, a submerged displacement of approximately 3,000 tonnes, and air-independent propulsion, which can supply the boat with electrical power at any depth so that it can remain underwater for longer periods.
UK boatbuilder the Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) recently introduced a new series of interceptor craft.
The MST Group said the first boat in the series has already been delivered to an undisclosed European customer. End-user familiarisation training is now being conducted aboard the vessel before it will be deployed into service.
The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) commissioned its newest combat support ship (CSS) into service in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 1.
The nearly 180-metre-long HNLMS Den Helder will have a 75-person standard crew and can take an additional 85 people on board. Named after the RNLN's main base, she will operate alongside the support ship HNLMS Karel Doorman.
Russia's Onega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant has floated out a new oil skimmer ordered by local port operator Rosmorport.
MNMS Lebed belongs to the Project NE028 series of oil skimmers designed for operation in port and coastal waters. Design work on the vessel was undertaken by Nordic Engineering in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.