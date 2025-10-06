UK's Devon and Cornwall Police takes delivery of patrol catamaran

The Devon and Cornwall Police in the UK has taken delivery of a new patrol craft built by Cheetah Marine Catamarans.
Named Neptune, the bespoke vessel measures 11.5 metres long and was built to support a wide range of maritime law enforcement duties.
Cheetah Marine said the vessel forms part of the UK Home Office's programme to combat serious and organised crime, providing critical support to the force’s Marine Policing and Underwater Search Unit.
"The boat will give us much greater visibility on the water, and help to deter helping all manner of anti-social behaviour and criminality including organised immigration crime," said Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable James Vaughan. "That could be anything from the theft of lobster pots right up to counter-terrorism operations and the activities of organised criminal gangs smuggling drugs or people."
The catamaran is powered by two Yamaha 350hp (260kW) outboards, allowing it to achieve speeds in excess of 40 knots.
The electronics suite includes a long-range, stabilised HD infrared camera. Cheetah Marine said it is also larger and more stable than previous boats, allowing it to stay out at sea longer and operate more safely in adverse weather and extreme conditions.
The vessel satisfies Police Boat Code Category B and MCA Category II standards, with a minimum range of 180 nautical miles and seating for up to 10 personnel.
Designed for multi-role deployment, Neptune will support routine and high-risk marine patrols, diving operations and underwater search, and deployment remotely operated vehicles.