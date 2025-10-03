UK firm unveils new 17m interceptor series

UK boatbuilder the Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) recently introduced a new series of interceptor craft.
The MST Group said the first boat in the series has already been delivered to an undisclosed European customer. End-user familiarisation training is now being conducted aboard the vessel before it will be deployed into service.
The series has been jointly developed with naval architecture firm BMT and is specifically designed for all-weather rapid deployment operations, including maritime law enforcement and border control.
The MST Group said the 17.35-metre craft boasts low radar and sound signatures combined with an increased work platform, extended range, and overnight accommodation for four crewmembers. Space is also available for up to 12 additional personnel.
Four Mercury Verado V12 engines, each with a rated output of 600 hp (450 kW), enable the vessel to achieve a top speed in excess of 50 knots, a cruising speed of 35 knots, and a range of 650 nautical miles whilst providing improved handling and stability.
Other enhancements include shock mitigation seating and a modular ergonomic console design. The MST Group said the latter will allow for frequent equipment upgrades throughout the craft's lifetime.