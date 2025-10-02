Royal Netherlands Navy commissions new fleet support ship

The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) commissioned its newest combat support ship (CSS) into service in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 1.
The nearly 180-metre-long HNLMS Den Helder will have a 75-person standard crew and can take an additional 85 people on board. Named after the RNLN's main base, she will operate alongside the support ship HNLMS Karel Doorman.
The newer CSS is also designed to operate worldwide and under high threat, protected by frigates, and may also be used in counter-narcotics missions as well as emergency response.
Space is also available for 20 ISO containers, a helicopter deck, and equipment for performing underway replenishment of ammunition, food, fuel, and miscellaneous supplies to other navy ships.
Construction of Den Helder's hull took place in Romania. For the final outfitting, the ship was fitted with a combat management system.
The CSS will commence operations in 2026 following additional trials for the rest of this year. Her initial deployment will be in the Caribbean.