Security Vessel News Roundup | October 29 – Singapore's new airport rescue boats, UK fleet support ship development and more
Deliveries include airport emergency response craft for a Singapore operator and fisheries enforcement vessels for China's agriculture ministry. The US Navy unveils the name of a future submarine as construction continues on a Singapore naval vessel and design work on the UK Royal Navy's replacement support ship program enters the next critical phase. Finally, the Chinese government's newest immigration enforcement vessel is nearing completion.
Sea trials completed for Chinese immigration authority's new enforcement vessel
Pinghu Huahai Shipbuilding of China has completed conducting sea trials of a new maritime law enforcement boat ordered by the country's National Immigration Administration.
Zhegang Hangxun 1028 is of steel-aluminium construction and has an LOA of 36.9 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, and a design speed of 19 knots. It is designed for operation in coastal waters.
The vessel's design also ensures reduced levels of noise and vibration.
Two new fisheries patrol vessels delivered to Chinese agriculture ministry
CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding in China recently handed over two new fisheries patrol vessels in a series to the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Zhongguo Yuzheng 46017 ("China Fishery Administration 46017") and Zhongguo Yuzheng 46018 will be operated by the Hainan Provincial Ocean and Fishery Supervision Corps in the waters of China's exclusive economic zone off Hainan province.
The 500-tonne vessels will also have a secondary disaster response and maritime rescue function.
Keel laid for new multi-role vessel for Republic of Singapore Navy
Singapore shipbuilder ST Engineering has laid the keel of the first unit in a new class of multi-role combat vessels (MRCVs) slated for the Republic of Singapore Navy.
Development of the MRCVs is being undertaken jointly by ST Engineering and the Defence Science and Technology Agency of the Singaporean government.
Name announced for US Navy’s 40th Virginia-class submarine
US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro recently confirmed that the future Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine SSN 813 will be named USS Atlanta.
The future USS Atlanta honors the city of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the crews of the five previous US Navy vessels also named Atlanta.
UK Fleet Solid Support ship program wraps up preliminary design review
The Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program of the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary has successfully completed its preliminary design review (PDR), defence shipbuilder Navantia UK confirmed earlier this week.
The PDR has been completed in working sessions between the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), Navantia UK as prime contractor of the programme, and naval architecture firm BMT, which led the functional design phase.
Singapore's Changi Airport acquires three new emergency response vessels
Singapore's Changi Airport Group has unveiled three newbuild vessels that it recently acquired to expand the response capabilities of its Airport Emergency Services (AES) division.
The new AES vessels include a command craft, a high-speed firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) boat, and a landing craft that can also be used for firefighting and SAR.