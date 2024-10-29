Security Vessel News Roundup | October 29 – Singapore's new airport rescue boats, UK fleet support ship development and more

Pinghu Huahai Shipbuilding of China has completed conducting sea trials of a new maritime law enforcement boat ordered by the country's National Immigration Administration.

Zhegang Hangxun 1028 is of steel-aluminium construction and has an LOA of 36.9 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, and a design speed of 19 knots. It is designed for operation in coastal waters.

The vessel's design also ensures reduced levels of noise and vibration.