Keel laid for new multi-role vessel for Republic of Singapore Navy

Development of the MRCVs is being undertaken jointly by ST Engineering and the Defence Science and Technology Agency of the Singaporean government.

Upon completion, the MRCV will have an LOA of 130 metres, a moulded beam of 19 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, a crew complement of 110, and a helicopter deck. The vessel will be able to operate in conditions of up to Sea State six, while the propulsion will deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots.