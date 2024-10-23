Singapore's Changi Airport acquires three new emergency response vessels

The new AES vessels include a command craft, a high-speed firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) boat, and a landing craft that can also be used for firefighting and SAR.

The command craft boasts improved capabilities for managing on-scene coordination of rescue efforts during emergencies at sea. It is powered by three outboard engines and is equipped with a Raymarine radar and a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera to permit operations even in low-light conditions.