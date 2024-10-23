Singapore's Changi Airport acquires three new emergency response vessels
Singapore's Changi Airport Group has unveiled three newbuild vessels that it recently acquired to expand the response capabilities of its Airport Emergency Services (AES) division.
The new AES vessels include a command craft, a high-speed firefighting and search and rescue (SAR) boat, and a landing craft that can also be used for firefighting and SAR.
The command craft boasts improved capabilities for managing on-scene coordination of rescue efforts during emergencies at sea. It is powered by three outboard engines and is equipped with a Raymarine radar and a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera to permit operations even in low-light conditions.
Both the high-speed boat and the landing craft are fitted with firefighting monitors, Teledyne FLIR thermal cameras, and radar. The high-speed boat, named Sea Osprey I, is powered by two Mercury outboard engines while the landing craft, named Sea Pelican I, is powered by inboard engines that can deliver speeds of up to 40 knots.
The landing craft can accommodate up to 50 additional personnel such as rescued survivors. It replaces the AES' earlier firefighting and SAR hovercraft.