UK Fleet Solid Support ship program wraps up preliminary design review
The Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program of the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary has successfully completed its preliminary design review (PDR), defence shipbuilder Navantia UK confirmed earlier this week.
The PDR has been completed in working sessions between the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), Navantia UK as prime contractor of the programme, and naval architecture firm BMT, which led the functional design phase.
The FSS programme now enters its detailed design phase. Construction of the first ship is scheduled to begin in 2025.
BMT’s contribution to the FSS design includes new technologies such as energy-saving systems, emission-reducing solutions, and provisions for future fuels, aligning with the UK government’s carbon reduction objectives.
Following the completion of the functional design, BMT will continue to be involved in the FSS programme by monitoring changes that impact the functional design, developing through-life support and training packages, delivering comprehensive safety and environmental case reports, and supporting Navantia UK with the ships’ security accreditation.