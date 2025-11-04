Security Vessel News Roundup | November 4 – US and Pakistani submarines, future hospital ship for Africa and more

Recent deliveries include an Indian Navy corvette and rescue boats for operation in the Dutch Caribbean. Construction meanwhile continues on new submarines for the US and Pakistan navies and a hospital ship for deployment in Africa.
The Pakistan Navy expects to commission its first Chinese-built Hangor-class submarine into service in 2026, the Chief of the Navy told Chinese state media recently.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf has assured that the Hangor-class program was "progressing smoothly," and that the construction of class lead boat PNS Hangor would be completed in time to permit the submarine to formally enter service next year.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International has begun construction of a new hospital ship ordered by global charity Mercy Ships in late 2024.
The purpose-built Africa Mercy II will be the third hospital ship in the Mercy Ships fleet after Africa Mercy and Global Mercy. Delivery is scheduled for 2028.
The US Navy has formally named its 28th Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine in a ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat's facilities in Groton, Connecticut.
The future USS Utah is also the final block IV Virginia-class submarine to be built. Improvements over earlier Virginia-class boats include design enhancements to help limit costs while expanding operational availability.
India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) recently delivered a new anti-submarine corvette to the Indian Navy.
The future INS Mahe is the lead ship of a new class of vessels built by CSL and designated as anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW SWCs).
Two new search and rescue (SAR) boats have arrived at the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius in the Dutch Caribbean.
The high-speed, shallow-draught SAR boats Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora belong to a series built by Habbeke Shipyard in the Netherlands.