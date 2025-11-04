Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | November 4 – US and Pakistani submarines, future hospital ship for Africa and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | November 4 – US and Pakistani submarines, future hospital ship for Africa and more
Published on

Recent deliveries include an Indian Navy corvette and rescue boats for operation in the Dutch Caribbean. Construction meanwhile continues on new submarines for the US and Pakistan navies and a hospital ship for deployment in Africa.

Pakistan expects 2026 commissioning for first Chinese-built submarine

Launch of PNS Hangor, the Pakistan Navy's first Hangor-class diesel-electric submarine, April 26, 2024
Launch of PNS Hangor, the Pakistan Navy's first Hangor-class diesel-electric submarine, April 26, 2024Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan Navy expects to commission its first Chinese-built Hangor-class submarine into service in 2026, the Chief of the Navy told Chinese state media recently.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf has assured that the Hangor-class program was "progressing smoothly," and that the construction of class lead boat PNS Hangor would be completed in time to permit the submarine to formally enter service next year.

Construction begins on Mercy Ships' newest hospital ship

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International has begun construction of a new hospital ship ordered by global charity Mercy Ships in late 2024.

The purpose-built Africa Mercy II will be the third hospital ship in the Mercy Ships fleet after Africa Mercy and Global Mercy. Delivery is scheduled for 2028.

US Navy christens 28th Virginia-class attack submarine

Christening ceremony of the US Navy Virginia-class attack submarine USS Utah
Christening ceremony of the US Navy Virginia-class attack submarine USS UtahGeneral Dynamics Electric Boat

The US Navy has formally named its 28th Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine in a ceremony at General Dynamics Electric Boat's facilities in Groton, Connecticut.

The future USS Utah is also the final block IV Virginia-class submarine to be built. Improvements over earlier Virginia-class boats include design enhancements to help limit costs while expanding operational availability.

New anti-submarine corvette delivered to Indian Navy

The Indian Navy anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft INS Mahe
The Indian Navy anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft INS MaheCochin Shipyard

India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) recently delivered a new anti-submarine corvette to the Indian Navy.

The future INS Mahe is the lead ship of a new class of vessels built by CSL and designated as anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW SWCs).

New rescue boats arrive at Saba and Sint Eustatius islands in Dutch Caribbean

The SAR boat Nora, which will be operated out of Sint Eustatius in the Dutch Caribbean
The SAR boat Nora, which will be operated out of Sint Eustatius in the Dutch CaribbeanSint Eustatius Government

Two new search and rescue (SAR) boats have arrived at the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius in the Dutch Caribbean.

The high-speed, shallow-draught SAR boats Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora belong to a series built by Habbeke Shipyard in the Netherlands.

Europe
Asia
India
North America
Netherlands
Africa
China
US Navy
Latin America
General Dynamics Electric Boat
Virginia class
Connecticut
Hangor class
Pakistan
Pakistan Navy
PNS Hangor
China State Shipbuilding Corporation
Indian Navy
Caribbean
Cochin Shipyard
Guangzhou Shipyard International
Global Mercy
Mercy Ships
Africa Mercy
Habbeke Shipyard
anti submarine warfare shallow water craft
United States
Dutch Caribbean
Prinses Catharina Amalia
Nora
Mahe class
INS Mahe
USS Utah
Africa Mercy II

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com