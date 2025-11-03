Pakistan expects 2026 commissioning for first Chinese-built submarine

The Pakistan Navy expects to commission its first Chinese-built Hangor-class submarine into service in 2026, the Chief of the Navy told Chinese state media recently.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf has assured that the Hangor-class program was "progressing smoothly," and that the construction of class lead boat PNS Hangor would be completed in time to permit the submarine to formally enter service next year.
The future Hangor and another three sister submarines are being built in China by the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group while the remaining four boats in the class will be constructed in Pakistan by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.
All eight Hangor-class submarines will be variants of the Type 039A or Yuan-class boats being operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy of China. A variant of the Type 039A boat is scheduled for delivery to the Royal Thai Navy in 2028.
Upon completion, the future Hangor will have a length of 76 metres, a hull diameter of 8.4 metres, a displacement of 2,800 tonnes, air-independent propulsion, and armament consisting of torpedoes, cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles.
The Hangor-class submarines will be operated on anti-access/area denial operations.