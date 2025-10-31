New anti-submarine corvette delivered to Indian Navy

India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) recently delivered a new anti-submarine corvette to the Indian Navy.
The future INS Mahe is the lead ship of a new class of vessels built by CSL and designated as anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW SWCs).
The eight Mahe-class ships are being developed concurrently with the eight Arnala-class ASW SWCs built for the navy by the partnership of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Larsen and Toubro.
The two ship classes have slightly different dimensions though all vessels will each have more than 80 per cent indigenous content in line with the Indian Government’s “make in India” initiative.
The future Mahe is capable of full-scale, sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters and up to 200 nautical miles from shore as well as search and attack. The vessel can also carry out anti-submarine warfare operations in coordination with aircraft.
Secondary missions will include search and rescue, port protection minelaying, and limited air defence.