New rescue boats arrive at Saba and Sint Eustatius islands in Dutch Caribbean

Two new search and rescue (SAR) boats have arrived at the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius in the Dutch Caribbean.

The high-speed, shallow-draught SAR boats Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora belong to a series built by Habbeke Shipyard in the Netherlands. The boats were transported to the Caribbean aboard HNLMS Den Helder, a new support ship recently commissioned into service with the Royal Netherlands Navy.