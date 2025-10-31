New rescue boats arrive at Saba and Sint Eustatius islands in Dutch Caribbean

Two new search and rescue (SAR) boats have arrived at the islands of Saba and Sint Eustatius in the Dutch Caribbean.
The high-speed, shallow-draught SAR boats Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora belong to a series built by Habbeke Shipyard in the Netherlands. The boats were transported to the Caribbean aboard HNLMS Den Helder, a new support ship recently commissioned into service with the Royal Netherlands Navy.
Prinses Catharina-Amalia and Nora will be operated out of Saba and Sint Eustatius, respectively, after they are cleared to enter service in November.
The SAR boat for Saba will also be used to provide emergency response support for the island's sole airport, which had been operating without such a vessel for some time. Having a SAR boat available will enable the airport to comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation requirements.
The new aluminium-hulled boats each have an LOA of 9.15 metres, a beam of 3.3 metres, a draught of only 0.7 metre, a displacement of 4.2 tons, twin waterjets that deliver speeds of up to 33 knots, and space for up to 20 rescued survivors in addition to four crewmembers.
A total fuel capacity of 400 litres will provide each boat with a maximum endurance of three and a half hours.