Security Vessel News Roundup | July 28 – Taiwan's new catamaran corvette, US Navy floating sea base trials and more

Taiwan has commissioned a new warship into service as an expeditionary sea base ordered by the US Navy has completed undergoing acceptance trials. Construction continues on surface combatants for the navies of Singapore, Spain, and Italy.
The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr., the US Navy's final expeditionary sea base (ESB), recently completed undergoing her acceptance trials off the coast of southern California.
During the three-day underway period, the ESB conducted comprehensive tests to demonstrate performance of her major systems and her ability to operate safely and effectively.
The navy said ESBs are mobile sea-based assets and are a part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capabilities. ESBs are highly flexible platforms designed to support a variety of maritime-based missions.
The Republic of China Navy (ROCN) commissioned a new catamaran corvette during a ceremony on Friday, July 24.
ROCS Tan Chiang is the eighth ship to be built under the Tuo Chiang-class, which has been in service with the ROCN since 2014 with the commissioning of lead ship ROCS Tuo Chiang that same year.
Variants of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes have also been built for the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (TCGA) as the Anping-class patrol vessels. The first two vessels in the class, Anping and Chenggong, were handed over to the TCGA in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Singapore defence shipbuilder ST Engineering launched the Republic of Singapore Navy's second Victory-class multi-role combat vessel (MRCV) in a ceremony on Thursday, July 23.
Development of the MRCVs is being undertaken jointly by ST Engineering and the Defence Science and Technology Agency of the Singaporean government. Deliveries of the ships are scheduled to commence in 2028.
Upon completion, the ship will have an LOA of 130 metres, a moulded beam of 19 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, a crew complement of 110, and a helicopter deck.
Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo, has begun construction of the second FREMM EVO frigate ordered by the Italian Navy.
The ship will belong to a sub-class of the FREMM frigates originally developed by Fincantieri and French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group for the Italian and French navies.
According to the builder, the new FREMM EVO frigates will feature state-of-the-art technology, including anti-drone capabilities. The vessels will also have the capacity for operational management of unmanned systems across the air, surface, and subsea domains.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has laid the keel of the future Menéndez de Avilés, the third F110-class frigate slated for the Spanish Navy.
Upon completion, the ship will measure 145 by 18 metres and will displace approximately 6,100 tonnes. Her armament will include those for anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare.
The new frigate's missions will also include escort and force projection.