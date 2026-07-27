Taiwan commissions new naval catamaran corvette

The Republic of China Navy (ROCN) commissioned a new catamaran corvette during a ceremony on Friday, July 24.
ROCS Tan Chiang is the eighth ship to be built under the Tuo Chiang-class, which has been in service with the ROCN since 2014 with the commissioning of lead ship ROCS Tuo Chiang that same year.
Variants of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes have also been built for the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (TCGA) as the Anping-class patrol vessels. The first two vessels in the class, Anping and Chenggong, were handed over to the TCGA in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Like her Tuo Chiang-class sisters, Tan Chiang has a displacement of over 560 tonnes and a maximum speed of 45 knots.
The corvette's armament will include Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship cruise missiles and the Sky Bow III air defence missile system, which is also capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Tan Chiang was built by Lung Teh Shipbuilding. Her commissioning ceremony at Tsoying Naval Base also included Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te as guest of honour.