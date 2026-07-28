Acceptance trials concluded for US Navy's final expeditionary sea base

The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr., the US Navy's final expeditionary sea base (ESB), recently completed undergoing her acceptance trials off the coast of southern California.

During the three-day underway period, the ESB conducted comprehensive tests to demonstrate performance of her major systems and her ability to operate safely and effectively.

The navy said ESBs are mobile sea-based assets and are a part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capabilities. ESBs are highly flexible platforms designed to support a variety of maritime-based missions.