Acceptance trials concluded for US Navy's final expeditionary sea base

The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr., the US Navy's final expeditionary sea base (ESB), recently completed undergoing her acceptance trials off the coast of southern California.
During the three-day underway period, the ESB conducted comprehensive tests to demonstrate performance of her major systems and her ability to operate safely and effectively.
The navy said ESBs are mobile sea-based assets and are a part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capabilities. ESBs are highly flexible platforms designed to support a variety of maritime-based missions.
The final ESB is named in honour of US Marine Corps Private Hector A. Cafferata Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient recognised for his heroism at the Battle of Chosin during the Korean War.
The ship features a four spot V-22-sized flight deck, a mission deck and hangar and is designed around four core capabilities: aviation facilities, berthing, equipment staging support, and command and control assets.
Some ESBs have been given the USS prefix instead of USNS to indicate that they have been commissioned as US Navy warships with all-navy crews. The navy said the re-designation allows for "greater mission flexibility" in accordance with international laws covering armed conflict.
The future Hector A. Cafferata Jr. was built by General Dynamics NASSCO.