Keel laid for Spanish Navy's third F110-class frigate

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has laid the keel of the future Menéndez de Avilés, the third F110-class frigate slated for the Spanish Navy.

Upon completion, the ship will measure 145 by 18 metres and will displace approximately 6,100 tonnes. Her armament will include those for anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare.

The new frigate's missions will also include escort and force projection.