Security Vessel News Roundup | December 30 – Russia's new large salvage ship, Saudi surface combatant construction and more
A new large salvage and rescue vessel has been delivered to a Russian operator while construction continues on a US Navy landing craft and a surface ship for Saudi Arabia. Orders have been placed for new emergency response vessels in South Korea and Spain.
Russian Marine Rescue Service takes delivery of new salvage ship
The Russian Marine Rescue Service recently took delivery of a new salvage and rescue ship built by the Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.
Kerch Strait (Kerchenskiy Proliv) belongs to the Project MSPV06 series of emergency response vessels that were designed to be capable of search and rescue, firefighting, salvage, icebreaking, and oil spill response. Space is available for 22 crewmembers and medical staff plus up to 12 additional personnel.
South Korea to build first-ever chemical spill response vessel
HJ Shipbuilding and Construction (HJSC) has secured a KRW68.8 billion ($47.7 million) contract to build a 1,900-tonne multipurpose chemical response vessel for the Korea Coast Guard.
The company was selected following a technical and price evaluation by the Public Procurement Service for the project, which represents the first vessel of its class in South Korea.
Spanish Transport Ministry to invest in new rescue vessels
Spain's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility (MITMA) will invest €91 million (US$110 million) for the acquisition of six new vessels for use by the country's Salvamento Maritimo maritime search and rescue (SAR) agency.
MITMA has awarded two separate contracts for the construction of two firefighting , patrol and rescue tugs and four fast SAR boats.
US builder launches Royal Saudi Naval Forces' newest warship
Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) in Wisconsin has launched the first unit in a new class of warships ordered by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).
The future HMS Saud and her sisters will be designated as "multi-mission surface combatants" (MMSCs). They are variants of the Freedom-class littoral combat ships (LCS) that Lockheed Martin and FMM built for the US Navy from 2005 to 2025.
Construction begins on US Navy's fourth LCU 1700-class landing craft
Austal USA recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction of a new utility landing craft (LCU) ordered by the US Navy.
The future LCU 1713 will be the fourth of twelve LCU 1700-class vessels to be built by Austal USA for the US Navy.