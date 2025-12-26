Naval Ships

US builder launches Royal Saudi Naval Forces' newest warship

HMS Saud, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces' first multi-mission surface combatant
HMS Saud, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces' first multi-mission surface combatantSaudi Ministry of Defence
Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) in Wisconsin has launched the first unit in a new class of warships ordered by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).

The future HMS Saud and her sisters will be designated as "multi-mission surface combatants" (MMSCs). They are variants of the Freedom-class littoral combat ships (LCS) that Lockheed Martin and FMM built for the US Navy from 2005 to 2025.

Upon completion, the MMSCs will each have a length of 118 metres, a beam of 17.6 metres, a draught of 4.3 metres, a maximum displacement of approximately 3,600 tonnes, a crew of 100, and a combined diesel and gas arrangement of two gas turbines and two diesel engines.

Their armament will consist of Evolved Sea Sparrow surface-to-air missiles, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes.

FMM is building four MMSCs for the RSNF. Deliveries of the ships were originally scheduled to commence in 2023.

Unlike the Freedom-class LCS, the MMSCs will not feature modular construction and will instead boast permanently installed weapons and systems.

