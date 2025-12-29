Russian Marine Rescue Service takes delivery of new salvage ship

The Russian Marine Rescue Service recently took delivery of a new salvage and rescue ship built by the Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Kerch Strait (Kerchenskiy Proliv) belongs to the Project MSPV06 series of emergency response vessels that were designed to be capable of search and rescue, firefighting, salvage, icebreaking, and oil spill response. Space is available for 22 crewmembers and medical staff plus up to 12 additional personnel.