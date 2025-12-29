Russian Marine Rescue Service takes delivery of new salvage ship
The Russian Marine Rescue Service recently took delivery of a new salvage and rescue ship built by the Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.
Kerch Strait (Kerchenskiy Proliv) belongs to the Project MSPV06 series of emergency response vessels that were designed to be capable of search and rescue, firefighting, salvage, icebreaking, and oil spill response. Space is available for 22 crewmembers and medical staff plus up to 12 additional personnel.
The vessel was designed by the Marine Engineering Bureau in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements and is certified for operation in unlimited navigation areas including Russia's Northern Sea Route.
Construction of the Project MPSV06 vessel began in 2010 but was put on hold. She was finally launched into the water in November 2020 while her sea trials were completed earlier this year.
Kerch Strait has an LOA of 86 metres, a beam of 19.1 metres, a draught of six metres, a depth of 8.5 metres, and a cargo hold with a total capacity of 800 cubic metres.
Two 3,500kW main engines drive azimuthing fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a speed of 15 knots.
The vessel also has compartments for accommodating a maximum of 95 rescued accident survivors.