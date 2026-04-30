Security Vessel News Roundup | April 30 – Brazilian stealth frigate commissioning, Canadian Arctic patrol ship launch and more

Metal Shark Boats of Jeanerette, Louisiana, has delivered its response boat small (RBS) III demonstrator to the US Coast Guard, completing development and delivery within months of the awarding of the contract.

As the designer and builder of the US Coast Guard's current RBS fleet, Metal Shark was one of four companies selected by the coast guard in January 2026 to provide prototype platforms under the service's RBS III demonstration program.

The vessel is now undergoing evaluation and testing by the coast guard in Charleston, South Carolina.