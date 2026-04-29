New rescue boat enters service in County Kerry, Ireland

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has placed a new rescue boat into service at its Fenit station on the coast of County Kerry in Ireland.

Roy Barker VII will replace the station’s all-weather boat Robert Hywell Jones Williams, which has served Fenit for over 25 years.

Roy Barker VII was designed and built entirely in-house by the RNLI at its UK facilities. The boat has self-righting ability and was built for a cost of £2.7 million (US$3.7 million).