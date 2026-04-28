UK builder to start construction of Type 26 frigates for Norway

BAE Systems in the UK will begin construction of five new Type 26 frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy before completing the eight ships from the same class slated for the UK Royal Navy.

The Norwegian Type 26s will be built in fulfilment of a £10 billion (US$13 billion) order placed in August 2025.

Some slots at BAE Systems' facilities on the River Clyde in Scotland have been allocated for the Norwegian frigates while the first five Type 26 ships for the UK are at various stages of construction at the same facilities.