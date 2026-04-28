UK builder to start construction of Type 26 frigates for Norway

BAE Systems in the UK will begin construction of five new Type 26 frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy before completing the eight ships from the same class slated for the UK Royal Navy.
The Norwegian Type 26s will be built in fulfilment of a £10 billion (US$13 billion) order placed in August 2025.
Some slots at BAE Systems' facilities on the River Clyde in Scotland have been allocated for the Norwegian frigates while the first five Type 26 ships for the UK are at various stages of construction at the same facilities.
UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard had earlier assured the House of Commons that building the Norwegian frigates concurrently with the UK ships would not impact the UK's defence capability.
In UK service, the Type 26 ships will replace the anti-submarine warfare-optimised examples of the Type 23 frigates.
Upon completion, each Type 26 ship will have a displacement of 8,000 tonnes, a CODLOG propulsion arrangement that will deliver speeds of over 26 knots, and a low-observable stealth hull form. Armament will consist of a 127mm naval gun, two 30mm remotely fired cannon, two Phalanx close-in weapon systems, four machine guns, Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missiles, and anti-ship cruise missiles.