Canadian Coast Guard's newest Arctic patrol ship floated out

Canada's Irving Shipbuilding has launched the first of two Arctic and offshore patrol ships (AOPS) being built for the Canadian Coast Guard.

As her designation implies, the future CCGS Donjek Glacier is designed to be capable of patrols in Arctic and offshore waters within Canada's exclusive economic zone. The hull is therefore being built in compliance with IACS Polar Class 5, giving the ship limited icebreaking capability.

Six AOPS were also built by Irving for the Royal Canadian Navy, where they are known as the Harry DeWolf-class.