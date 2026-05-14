US Navy expects delays to beset third and fourth Ford-class aircraft carriers

USNI News has reported that the US Navy expects further delays in the construction and delivery of the third and fourth nuclear-powered aircraft carriers under the Gerald R. Ford-class.

The third Ford-class carrier, the future USS Enterprise, was originally scheduled for delivery in early 2028. The delivery had been rescheduled to July 2030, only to be moved eight months to March 2031 according to budget estimates.

Delivery of the fourth carrier, the future USS Doris Miller, has also been delayed, with the target date now moved two years to February 2034.