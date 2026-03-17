US Navy postpones decommissioning of aircraft carrier Nimitz to 2027

The US Navy will decommission the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in 2027 instead of May of this year, the navy told various media outlets late last week.

The ship's formal retirement from service will now occur at around the same time USS John F. Kennedy, the navy's second Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered carrier, will be commissioned.

The updated timeline would ensure that the navy will have a fleet of 11 operational carriers in fulfilment of US Congressional requirements.