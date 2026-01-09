COLUMN | Politics versus reality: factors impeding America's shipbuilding revival [Aft Lines]

There is currently a lot of debate around the world about shipbuilding and building up navies. There is a need to build more ships, ostensibly the grey-coloured variety, but there are also politicians simplifying the whole issue by saying, “We’ll pump more money into it than ever before!”

If it were only that simple…

Take the Trump administration’s current position, for example. The administration’s goal of a shipbuilding boom is a part of the “make America great again” policy agenda. The President signed an executive order in April last year to bolster the shipbuilding industry. Since then, there has been a lot of debate over whether is possible.

The key ingredients are steel, labour, and, of course, a shipyard. For steel, there needs to be a significant increase in producing marine grade, class-approved steel. Looking at 2024 data, the US produced roughly 80 million tonnes, compared to China’s one billion tonnes, which is more than 12 times the amount.

You can’t build ships without steel, so a massive investment is required to build more steel foundries, and that is not a five-minute job.

And then of course, there’s the labour: not just the labour to produce the steel, but the all-important shipbuilding. There are skills that have been lost to other industries, and in some cases gone completely or were never there at all. The skills required to build ships on scale takes up to a generation to learn or relearn.