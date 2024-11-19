US Navy commissions littoral combat ship Nantucket

The 378-foot (115-metre) USS Nantucket is the 14th Freedom-class LCS to be built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine under the Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team as well as the third US Navy ship to be named after Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. The ship will be homeported in Mayport, Florida.

Nantucket is capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots and is equipped with surface-to-air missiles and a BAE Systems Mk 110 57mm naval gun. The LCS will be used to support mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and surface warfare missions.