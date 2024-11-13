US Navy awards US$960 million contract for future anti-ship missiles

NAVSEA said the OTH NSM will provides the US and its allies with long range anti-surface offensive strike capability as well as increased coastline defence, deterrence, and interoperability.

The navy expects to achieve program savings of US$206 million through the use of a multiyear contract. NAVSEA said the award helps provide stability of the munitions industrial base while enabling delivery of munitions critical to sustaining the navy’s maritime dominance.