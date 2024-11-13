US Navy awards US$960 million contract for future anti-ship missiles
The US Navy has awarded a US$960.8 million firm-fixed-price multiyear contract to Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA) for the Over the Horizon – Weapons System (OTH-WS) Naval Strike Missile (NSM) requirement, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, November 12.
NAVSEA said the OTH NSM will provides the US and its allies with long range anti-surface offensive strike capability as well as increased coastline defence, deterrence, and interoperability.
The navy expects to achieve program savings of US$206 million through the use of a multiyear contract. NAVSEA said the award helps provide stability of the munitions industrial base while enabling delivery of munitions critical to sustaining the navy’s maritime dominance.
KDA recently announced plans to build a new production facility in the US. Located near key navy facilities, the site in James City County, Virginia will provide additional production capacity, sustainment, and in-country tech refresh capabilities for the NSM.
The OTH-WS is a long-range, surface-to-surface warfare system intended to engage maritime targets both inside and beyond the radar horizon. The system consists of an operator interface console, the NSM, and a missile launching system.
The NSM is an offensive missile with an imaging infrared seeker and utilises a semi-armor-piercing warhead optimised for anti-surface warfare.
The OTH-WS is a stand-alone system requiring minimal integration into the host platform. The OTH-WS will receive targeting data via tactical communications from combatant platforms or airborne sensors and requires no guidance after launch.
The navy intends to integrate the OTH-WS on littoral combat ships, guided-missile frigates, and amphibious transport docks.