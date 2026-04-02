US Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class warship launched

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has launched the future USS George M. Neal (DDG 131), the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at the shipyard.

The vessel was moved on April 1 from land into a dry dock for final inspections before the facility was flooded to allow the destroyer to float for the first time.

Named after George M. Neal, the vessel honours a Korean War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for attempting to rescue a fellow service member under enemy fire.