US Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class warship launched

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has launched the future USS George M. Neal (DDG 131), the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at the shipyard.
The vessel was moved on April 1 from land into a dry dock for final inspections before the facility was flooded to allow the destroyer to float for the first time.
Named after George M. Neal, the vessel honours a Korean War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for attempting to rescue a fellow service member under enemy fire.
As a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the ship represents a new generation of surface combatants for the US Navy according to Ingalls Shipbuilding.
This destroyer features the Flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar system and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system.
Following the launch, the company said it expects the George M. Neal to move into a phase of construction that includes outfitting and systems activation. This stage also involves testing the ship's systems in preparation for future sea trials.