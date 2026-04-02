Naval Ships

US Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class warship launched

The USS George M. Neal (DDG 131) floated into the water
The USS George M. Neal (DDG 131) floated into the waterHII
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HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has launched the future USS George M. Neal (DDG 131), the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at the shipyard.

The vessel was moved on April 1 from land into a dry dock for final inspections before the facility was flooded to allow the destroyer to float for the first time.

Named after George M. Neal, the vessel honours a Korean War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for attempting to rescue a fellow service member under enemy fire.

As a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the ship represents a new generation of surface combatants for the US Navy according to Ingalls Shipbuilding.

This destroyer features the Flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar system and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system.

Following the launch, the company said it expects the George M. Neal to move into a phase of construction that includes outfitting and systems activation. This stage also involves testing the ship's systems in preparation for future sea trials.

North America
US Navy
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Ingalls Shipbuilding
Arleigh Burke class
USS George M Neal
United States
United States Navy

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