Naval Ships

Construction begins on US Navy destroyer John F. Lehman

Start of fabrication of the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John F. Lehman, June 29, 2026
Start of fabrication of the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John F. Lehman, June 29, 2026Huntington Ingalls Industries
Published on

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division has begun fabrication of the future USS John F. Lehman, a flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer ordered by the US Navy.

The destroyer will honour John F. Lehman, who had served as Secretary of the Navy under US President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1987.

The 513-foot (156-metre) destroyer will be powered by four GE gas turbines that will deliver a speed of 31 knots. Armament will include a 127mm naval gun, 25mm autocannons, a 20mm close-in weapon system, torpedoes, surface-to-air missiles, and land attack cruise missiles.

As an Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyer, the future John F. Lehman will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.

Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyers will incorporate the AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defence radar and upgrades to their respective electrical power and cooling capacities plus additional associated changes.

North America
US Navy
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Ingalls Shipbuilding
Arleigh Burke class
United States
USS John F Lehman (vessel)
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com