Construction begins on US Navy destroyer John F. Lehman

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division has begun fabrication of the future USS John F. Lehman, a flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer ordered by the US Navy.

The destroyer will honour John F. Lehman, who had served as Secretary of the Navy under US President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1987.

The 513-foot (156-metre) destroyer will be powered by four GE gas turbines that will deliver a speed of 31 knots. Armament will include a 127mm naval gun, 25mm autocannons, a 20mm close-in weapon system, torpedoes, surface-to-air missiles, and land attack cruise missiles.