South Korea probes mysterious explosion on vessel in Strait of Hormuz, Iran denies involvement

South Korea's Oceans Ministry said on Friday that government investigators had started examining the cause of an explosion and fire aboard a Korean-operated vessel amid uncertainty over whether it had been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship's operator HMM said investigators dispatched from South Korea boarded the vessel at around 06:00 GMT after it had been towed to a port in Dubai.

The spokesperson said it was to early to estimate when the probe would conclude.