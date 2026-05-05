South Korea weighs joining Hormuz mission after explosion on HMM ship

South Korea is reviewing whether to join US President Donald Trump's plan to help ships transit through the Strait of Hormuz, an official said on Tuesday, following an explosion and fire on a Korean-operated ship in the waterway.

Trump blamed Monday's incident on an Iranian attack, while Korea's Foreign Ministry said the cause of the fire would only be confirmed after the vessel was towed back to port.

The Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by South Korean shipper HMM was empty and at anchor when the explosion and fire occurred.