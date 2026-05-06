HMM secures rescue tow for bulk carrier damaged in Hormuz blast

South Korean shipper HMM said on Wednesday it had secured a vessel to tow a bulk carrier it operates to a port in Dubai after an explosion and fire damaged the ship, which had been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump blamed the incident on an Iranian attack, while South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the cause of the fire would only be confirmed after the vessel was towed back to port and inspected.

HMM said in a text message that the damaged vessel was expected to arrive in Dubai on Thursday night or Friday morning Seoul time.