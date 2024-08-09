Eswatini-flagged ships now banned from entering UAE waters

According to a government circular posted on the Port of Fujairah's official website on Tuesday, August 6, vessels registered under the flag state of Eswatini have now been included to the existing list of restricted flag state vessels calling UAE waters and ports unless they are classified by an IACS member class or by the Emirates' own class society Tasneef.

Accordingly, all maritime companies and ship agents in the UAE are hereby requested by the government not to provide services to those vessels that are not complying with this circular to avoid legal accountability.