Eswatini-flagged ships now banned from entering UAE waters
Bloomberg reports that a ban has been imposed by the UAE government with the aim of preventing the entry of any ships that sail under the flag of the landlocked African country of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).
According to a government circular posted on the Port of Fujairah's official website on Tuesday, August 6, vessels registered under the flag state of Eswatini have now been included to the existing list of restricted flag state vessels calling UAE waters and ports unless they are classified by an IACS member class or by the Emirates' own class society Tasneef.
Accordingly, all maritime companies and ship agents in the UAE are hereby requested by the government not to provide services to those vessels that are not complying with this circular to avoid legal accountability.
The ban is in line with the UAE government's initiative of avoiding involvement with vessels alleged to be carrying Russian oil in violation of international sanctions.
According to Clarkson Research Services, Eswatini is a relatively new flag state, with no ships being registered to it in 2023. The registry now has 26 vessels.