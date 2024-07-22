Tankers catch fire following collision near Singapore; all crews rescued

Two commercial oil tankers caught fire after colliding with each other off the eastern coast of Singapore on Friday, July 19.

At around 06:15 local time on Friday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to a fire on board both the Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile and the São Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker Ceres I about 55 kilometres northeast of Pedra Branca island within Singapore’s Maritime Search and Rescue Region. A total of 22 crew were on on board Hafnia Nile while 40 crew were on board Ceres I at the time of the incident.

The Republic of Singapore Navy frigate RSS Supreme picked up 16 crew from Hafnia Nile. Six crew who were in Hafnia Nile’s liferaft were picked up by a Malaysian government vessel and transferred to RSS Supreme. All Hafnia Nile crew were later given medical attention.