Officials: US Navy destroyer suffers onboard fire

A US Navy warship suffered an onboard fire while operating in the Indo-Pacific region earlier this week, news outlet CBS quoted a US Defense Department official as saying.

The official said the incident on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins occurred on Tuesday, April 28, while the ship was at sea.

The fire, which the US Navy said was an "electrical casualty," was successfully extinguished shortly after it ignited, and the ship was able to resume sailing under her own power.