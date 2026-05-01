Officials: US Navy destroyer suffers onboard fire

A US Navy warship suffered an onboard fire while operating in the Indo-Pacific region earlier this week, news outlet CBS quoted a US Defense Department official as saying.
The official said the incident on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins occurred on Tuesday, April 28, while the ship was at sea.
The fire, which the US Navy said was an "electrical casualty," was successfully extinguished shortly after it ignited, and the ship was able to resume sailing under her own power.
No injuries have been reported. However, no details on the extent of the damage, the scope of the repairs, or the ship's location at the time of the incident have been disclosed.
The incident on Higgins, which is homeported in Yokosuka, Japan, is the third fire incident to occur on a US Navy ship since the beginning of April 2026.
Last month, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt suffered onboard fires during separate incidents, both of which are being investigated.