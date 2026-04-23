Three injured after fire breaks out on US Navy stealth destroyer Zumwalt

The US Navy has confirmed that a fire ignited on board the stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt on Sunday, April 19.

Zumwalt was at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when the incident occurred in an undisclosed area of the ship at around 21:45 local time on Sunday.

The crew successfully extinguished the blaze though three sailors suffered injuries. Two were treated on-site while the third was evacuated to hospital.