Three injured after fire breaks out on US Navy stealth destroyer Zumwalt

The US Navy has confirmed that a fire ignited on board the stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt on Sunday, April 19.
Zumwalt was at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when the incident occurred in an undisclosed area of the ship at around 21:45 local time on Sunday.
The crew successfully extinguished the blaze though three sailors suffered injuries. Two were treated on-site while the third was evacuated to hospital.
The navy said that all three injured crewmembers are now in stable condition.
An investigation has been launched to identify the probable causes of the fire and the extent of damage suffered by the ship.
This is the second fire incident reported on a US Navy ship since the beginning of the month. A few weeks prior, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered an onboard fire as she was undergoing scheduled maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia.
The fire on Eisenhower was successfully extinguished. Three crewmembers sustained minor injuries but have since been treated and cleared to return to duty.