US aircraft carrier Eisenhower suffers onboard fire while undergoing maintenance

The US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered an onboard fire while she was undergoing scheduled maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia earlier this month.
A navy spokesperson confirmed the incident to USNI News, saying that the "small fire" was successfully contained and extinguished by the ship's crew and the yard personnel present.
Three of the carrier's crew suffered minor injuries but have since been treated by the ship's medical team and cleared to return to duty.
Eisenhower has been moored at the Norfolk yard since January 2025 as part of scheduled maintenance following her 2023-2024 deployment to the US Fifth Fleet area of operations. During that deployment, the carrier participated in combat operations in the Red Sea against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi terror group.
No details have been provided on whether the incident would impact the carrier's maintenance schedule.
The ongoing maintenance period covers the carrier's combat systems, aviation support capabilities, crew habitability systems and propulsion, the navy said at the time of the ship's arrival in Norfolk in 2025.