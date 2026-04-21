US aircraft carrier Eisenhower suffers onboard fire while undergoing maintenance

The US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered an onboard fire while she was undergoing scheduled maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia earlier this month.

A navy spokesperson confirmed the incident to USNI News, saying that the "small fire" was successfully contained and extinguished by the ship's crew and the yard personnel present.

Three of the carrier's crew suffered minor injuries but have since been treated by the ship's medical team and cleared to return to duty.