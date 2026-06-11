India confirms three of its sailors died in US tanker strike, another incident reported

Three Indian sailors have died in a US military operation to halt a tanker off Oman as part of Washington’s efforts to blockade Iran-linked shipping, Indian authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The deaths are the first reported since the blockade began on April 13, operations which have seen the US disable eight ships and turn back more than 100 others.

Separately, the Indian embassy in Oman on Thursday reported an incident involving another tanker off Oman, which the Forward Seamen's Union of India said was the Jalveer.