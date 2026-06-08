US forces intercept and disable Iran-bound sanctioned tanker near Gulf of Oman

US forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation of the ongoing blockade against Iran, the US military said.

US Central Command said in a post on social media that the Marivex, a Palau-flagged vessel, was transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman towards Iran when it was targeted.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from US forces, CENTCOM said.

"Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran," it said.

The tanker had 24 Indian crew members on board, India's shipping ministry said, adding that a fire had been reported on the vessel but that all were safe.