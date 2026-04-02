Disabled Russian LNG tanker breaks free from tow off Libya

A Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker damaged in a suspected Ukrainian attack in the Mediterranean broke loose in a storm while being towed by a Libyan tugboat on Thursday, Libya's Ports and Maritime Transport Authority said.

"The tanker is out of control, and the tugboat is unable to return to re-tie it under these hazardous weather conditions," the authority said in a navigational warning letter.

The towing operation - to keep the ship away from coastal towns west of the capital, Tripoli - failed due to severe weather conditions, the Tripoli-based authority said.

It requested all ships and naval vessels avoid the area and advised them to stay at least 10 nautical miles away from the Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz.