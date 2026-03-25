Libya moves damaged Russian LNG tanker away from shores

Libya’s coast guard has begun towing away a damaged liquefied natural gas tanker that several Mediterranean countries warned posed an environmental risk after drifting unmanned for weeks, the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) said.

The Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz, carrying LNG from the Arctic port of Murmansk, has been adrift since early March, when Russia's Transport Ministry said it was hit by Ukrainian naval drones.

With no crew aboard, it eventually drifted close to the shores of the western Libyan port of Zuwara.

Italy, France, Spain and six other southern EU members wrote to the European Commission last week warning the tanker posed, "an imminent and serious risk of a major ecological disaster".