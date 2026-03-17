Nine EU nations warn of ecological threat from adrift Russian LNG tanker

Italy, France and seven other nations told the European Commission that a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker adrift in the Mediterranean represents an ecological threat, and they urged swift action, a letter showed on Monday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry acknowledged that the vessel was adrift in the Mediterranean and said Russia's further involvement in resolving the situation depended on "concrete circumstances".

The letter from EU states to the European Commission said the Arctic Metagaz was drifting in waters between Malta and Italy. Its state posed a "dual challenge" -- upholding maritime safety and preventing an ecological disaster against the background of EU sanctions imposed on Russia.