Sudan river ferry capsizing death toll now at 21

Authorities in Sudan have confirmed that the death toll of a ferry capsizing incident that occurred in River Nile State in the country's northeast earlier this week has increased to 21 following the recovery of additional bodies.

Local civil defence officials issued the statement on the revised total of casualties resulting from the loss of the unnamed vessel in River Nile State's Shendi district on Wednesday, February 11.

The ill-fated vessel was transiting the stretch of the Nile River between the areas of Tayba Al-Khawad and Deim Al-Qarai in Shendi when the incident occurred on Wednesday evening (local time).