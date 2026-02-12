15 killed after Nile River ferry capsizes in northern Sudan

At least 15 people were killed after a passenger ferry capsized and sank in River Nile State in northern Sudan on Wednesday, February 11.

The unnamed vessel was transiting the stretch of the Nile River between the areas of Tayba Al-Khawad and Deim Al-Qarai within the state's Shendi district when the incident occurred on Wednesday evening (local time).

Of the 27 people who were on the boat at the time, 15 are confirmed dead while only six survivors have so far been recorded.