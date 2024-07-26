Six missing after cargo ship capsizes in typhoon-hit waters off Taiwan

Six people have gone missing after the cargo vessel on which they were working as crewmembers sank off the southern coast of Taiwan as a typhoon entered the country in the early morning (local time) of Thursday, July 25.

The incident began at around 05:45 when the Tanzanian-flagged general cargo vessel Fu Shun started listing heavily while it was approximately 19 nautical miles off Kaoshiung. The ship sank less than an hour later as the area was experiencing high winds and rough seas brought about by Typhoon Gaemi.

The crew sent out a distress call at 06:30 just before the ship sank. Initial reports stated that they had donned lifejackets and were thrown overboard as the ship gradually slipped beneath the waves.