One missing after tanker capsizes off Bataan, Philippines

Transportation officials in the Philippines have reported that one person has gone missing after a locally-registered commercial oil tanker capsized and sank off Bataan province north of Manila in the early morning hours (local time) of Thursday, July 25.

Jaime Bautista, the country's Transportation Secretary, told reporters that the tanker was carrying 1.4 million litres of industrial fuel when the incident occurred at around 01:10. All but one of the 17-strong crew have been rescued and four of the survivors are receiving medical treatment, though the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

An oil slick estimated to be around 3.7 kilometres long has also been detected in the surrounding waters, prompting authorities to implement appropriate response measures.