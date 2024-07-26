Rescuers find body of missing crewman of capsized Philippine tanker

Search and rescue (SAR) personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard have found the body of an individual who was initially reported missing following the recent capsizing and sinking of a commercial oil tanker off the Philippine province of Bataan.

The deceased individual has been identified as a crewmember of the locally-registered product tanker Terra Nova, which capsized in bad weather off the coast of Bataan's Limay municipality on Thursday, July 25. The individual's body was recovered from the surrounding waters at around 15:00 local time, nearly 14 hours since the incident occurred.